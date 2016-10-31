Brazilian pulpmaker Fibria swings to profit in third quarter

SAO PAULO Oct 31 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, reported third-quarter net income of 32 million reais ($10 million) on Monday, reversing a loss of 601 million reais a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell by half to 724 million reais, slightly below a Thomson Reuters consensus of 760 million reais among analysts. Excluding one-time and non-cash effects, Fibria reported adjusted EBITDA of 758 million reais in the quarter.

($1 = 3.20 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes)