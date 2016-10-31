Brazilian pulpmaker Fibria swings to profit in third quarter

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Oct 31 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, reported third-quarter net income of 32 million reais ($10 million) on Monday, reversing a loss of 601 million reais a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell by half to 724 million reais, slightly below a Thomson Reuters consensus of 760 million reais among analysts. Excluding one-time and non-cash effects, Fibria reported adjusted EBITDA of 758 million reais in the quarter.
($1 = 3.20 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
