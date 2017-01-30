Brazil wood pulp producer Fibria posts quarterly loss

SAO PAULO Jan 30 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA
, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer,
reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 92 million reais ($29
million) on Monday, compared to a net profit of 910 million
reais a year earlier.
Fibria said in a securities filing that earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding
one-time non-cash effects, a gauge of operating profit known as
adjusted EBITDA, fell 50 percent to 804 million reais. Without
the adjustments, EBITDA fell 62 percent to 667 million reais.
($1 = 3.13 reais)
