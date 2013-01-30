Brazil's Fibria posts first profit in six quarters

* Pulp producer reverses losses with $24 mln profit
* Plans to boost investments by 15 percent in 2013
SAO PAULO Jan 30 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA,
, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp,
posted its first net profit in six quarters on Wednesday because
of recovering sales to China.
Fibria booked net income of 48 million reais ($24 million)
from a 358 million reais loss a year earlier, the company said
in a regulatory filing. The company lost 212 million reais in
the third quarter.
The company plans to invest 1.244 billion reais in 2013, a
15 percent increase over last year due to currency effects and a
one-time replanting at its Aracruz operations.
Brazil's currency, the real, ended 2012 nearly 10
percent weaker than it started the year, boosting Fibria's
revenue from exports. Growing demand for pulp has also fueled
hopes of a rebound for the sector, but heavy debt loads have
slowed the recovery of Fibria and some of its peers.
Fibria's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
93 percent from a year earlier to 753 million reais. EBITDA rose
32 percent from the third quarter on greater sales volumes.
Land sales helped reduce net debt by 18 percent from a year
earlier to 7.745 billion reais. Net debt at the end of December
equaled 3.3 times EBITDA over the past 12 months, compared with
4.2 times a year before.