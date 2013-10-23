版本:
Brazil's Fibria misses third-quarter profit estimates

SAO PAULO Oct 23 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA, , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, reported third-quarter net income of 57 million reais ($26.24 million) on Wednesday, compared with a year-earlier net loss of 212 million reais.

The profit missed the average forecast of 133 million reais in a Thomson Reuters survey of six analysts.

Excluding special items, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 33 percent to 762 million reais, in line with the average estimate of 761 million reais.
