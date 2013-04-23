Brazil's Fibria posts weaker-than-expected Q1 profit

* Earnings 24 mln reais vs Street view 106 mln
* EBITDA 565 mln reais in line with estimates
* Maintenance stoppages weigh on output
SAO PAULO, April 23 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA
, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp,
posted lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Tuesday as
stoppages for maintenance weighed on output and financial
expenses rose.
First-quarter net profit totaled 24 million reais ($11.88
million), rebounding from a year-earlier loss of 10 million
reais but well below an average forecast of 106 million reais in
a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
50 percent to 565 million reais, in line with a forecast of 561
million reais in the Reuters survey.
Fibria posted a net financial loss of 66 million reais,
compared with a profit of 192 million reais a year earlier. The
loss was primarily due to financial and accounting effects
incurred in the early settlement of debt, as well as exchange
rate variations.