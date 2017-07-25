FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Fibria sees healthy wood pulp demand, bullish on second half
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 下午3点11分 / 1 天前

Fibria sees healthy wood pulp demand, bullish on second half

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, has seen demand at the high end of forecasts this month, adding to optimism about the second half of 2017, executives said on a Tuesday conference call.

Chief Executive Marcelo Castelli also said the company is weighing a bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, but had not yet presented an offer. Castelli added that, as far as he knew, Eldorado's shareholders had no preference of buyer. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below