Brazil's Fibria delays investment due to excess rail capacity

SAO PAULO, July 25 Wood pulp producer Fibria SA has put off 500 million reais ($152 million) of capital spending planned for 2016 because excess rail capacity in Brazil could make it more efficient to lease rather than invest in trains, Chief Executive Marcelo Castelli told journalists on Monday.

($1 = 3.29 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)

