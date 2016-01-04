UPDATE 1-Fidelity drops credit card partners American Express, Bank of America

(Adds share price information, company comments, paragraphs 3,
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Jan 4 Fidelity Investments said on
Monday it is dropping long-time credit card partners American
Express Co and Bank of America Corp, ending a
12-year partnership that has generated billions of dollars in
fees.
Boston-based Fidelity, which has 24 million customers, said
its new partners will be U.S. Bancorp and Visa Inc
, effective Monday. The exclusive alliance will provide
Visa branded credit-card products to U.S. consumers, including
Fidelity customers.
The switch is another setback for American Express, already
reeling from its lost deal with warehouse club retailer Costco
Wholesale Corp. AmEx said earlier this year the loss of
the Costco contract would hurt profit for two years. AmEx shares
are off 25 percent over the past year and were down 2.9 percent
Monday morning. Many other major U.S. financial stocks were also
lower, with shares of Bank of America, Visa Inc and U.S.
Bancorp all down by more than 2 percent.
Ram Subramaniam, president of Fidelity's retail brokerage
business, did not give any specific reason for ending the
partnership with American Express and Bank of America.
"It's been a long, good partnership," he said.
A spokeswoman for American Express said the Fidelity
portfolio accounts for less than 1 percent of billings.
A Bank of America spokeswoman said the agreement not to
continue the relationship with American Express was a mutual
decision between the two companies.
"Over the past several years, Bank of America has been
exiting from our financial institutions card business where Bank
of America has limited opportunity to deepen customer
relationships, and this move is consistent with that strategy,"
she wrote via email.
Since 2003, Fidelity has offered 2 percent cash back credit
cards with American Express and Bank of America's FIA Card
Services. During that time Fidelity customers have earned $1.1
billion cash rewards.
The new alliance will feature cards with chip security
technology, with access to digital wallets that include Apple
Pay, Samsung Pay and Android pay.
The new card program will issue the Fidelity Rewards Visa
Signature Card and the Fidelity Investments 529 College Rewards
Visa Signature Card, where card members can earn unlimited 2
percent cash back with no annual fees, caps or categories when
directing rewards into eligible Fidelity accounts.
U.S. Bank also has agreed to acquire Fidelity's existing
co-brand credit card portfolio with about $1.7 billion in
associated balances.
(Additional reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore and Dan Freed
in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby and David Gregorio)