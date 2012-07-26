Fidelity snares rival bond managers in London

July 26 Money manager Fidelity Investments said on Thursday it hired two bond fund managers from rivals for its London office.

Michael Foggin, who had been lead portfolio manager for fixed income at Schroder Investment Management, will help manage international bond strategies for Fidelity's institutional Pyramis Global Advisors unit and assist on U.S. mutual funds, Fidelity said in a statement.

Gordon Ross, who had worked for the global fixed income division of Deutsche Bank AG's Deutsche Asset Management, will be an institutional portfolio manager at Pyramis, Fidelity said.

Also, Max Golts, who joined Fidelity last year, was appointed foreign exchange and interest rate strategist in the London office, Fidelity said. Golts had previously worked as a quantitative analyst in the firm's office in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Boston-based Fidelity oversees some $1.6 trillion worldwide, including $180 billion at its Pyramis unit.