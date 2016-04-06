UPDATE 1-Fidelity's parent moves McGraw to expanded CFO role

(Adds details on positions, financial context)
By Ross Kerber and Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, April 6 Fidelity Investments parent FMR
LLC on Wednesday named company veteran Gerard McGraw as its new
chief financial officer and gave him an expanded role overseeing
finance and brokerage operations.
While McGraw will continue to report to Fidelity Chief
Executive Abigail Johnson, the shift marks one of the more
significant personnel changes she has made since being named in
2014 to run the family-controlled Boston firm, one of the
world's biggest fund managers.
McGraw, 61, will replace Alan Scheuer, 62, who will retire
at the end of June after nine years in the role, Fidelity said
in a press statement.
McGraw joined Fidelity in 1996 and has been president of
Fidelity Institutional, a key arm of the business with $549
billion in assets under management and whose clients include
registered investment advisers, banks and hedge funds.
Company-wide, Fidelity had managed assets of $2 trillion as
of Feb. 29.
Fidelity Institutional will now be led by Jeffrey Lagarce,
61, previously head of Fidelity Institutional Asset Management.
He will report to Johnson and join the Fidelity Operating
Committee.
Last year, Fidelity's financial services revenue rose 6.4
percent to $15.88 billion. That top-line growth was better than
the 3 percent at rival BlackRock Inc and 5.5 percent at
T. Rowe Price Group Inc, their 2015 financial reports
show.
Net deposits into Fidelity mutual funds, however, have
lagged No. 1 mutual fund company Vanguard Group for several
years. In 2015, for example, Vanguard had $230.4 billion in net
deposits into its funds. Most of that was in its index funds. By
contrast, Fidelity had $8.3 billion in net withdrawals from its
actively managed funds, according to Morningstar Inc.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Fiona Ortiz)