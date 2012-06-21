At 40,000 feet, Fidelity's Danoff ponders Groupons

* Even the star Contrafund saw $2.4 bln of outflows in 2011
* "The public has almost given up on stock pickers"
By Tim McLaughlin
Chicago, June 21 It's 7:00 a.m. Wednesday and
Will Danoff, the pilot of Fidelity Investment's $84 billion
Contrafund, is in a steady climb toward 40,000 feet.
Danoff is flying coach, in an aisle seat, on a JetBlue
Boston-to-Chicago flight. His destination is Morningstar Inc's
annual investment conference, where he will take part in a panel
discussion to offer insights from his quarter century of stock
picking.
Don Phillips, president of fund research at Morningstar
and the panel's moderator, will later tell the
conference audience: "Even if you know how good his track record
is, you are still taken aback by the brilliance of this
manager."
Overall, Danoff manages $100 billion in fund assets as a
solo portfolio manager. Contrafund has beaten 97 percent of
similar funds over the past decade, according to Morningstar,
and doubled the return of the Standard & Poor's
500.
But on the JetBlue flight, the 51-year-old Danoff is feeling
anything but brilliant. He knows it's going to be a long day. He
left his house in suburban Boston at about 5:00 a.m. (0900
GMT)to catch the flight and won't return home for 20 hours.
"Oh man, I'm tired," Danoff says to no one in particular
after settling into his seat. He pulls out a jumble of legal
pads and dog-eared papers from a gray backpack and gets to work,
taking notes as he sifts through the stack of research.
On one legal pad, the word "Groupon" is underlined.
"Have you ever used one of these Groupons?" he asks the
person sitting next to him. After the passenger shakes his head,
Danoff says, "Yeah, me neither."
His early morning fuel is black coffee with a side of ice
cubes and an in-flight snack of popcorn chips.
"Breakfast of champions," Danoff laughs.
About 10 hours later, Danoff looks a little disheveled and
uncomfortable on the stage with Morningstar's Phillips and
fellow "quarter-century club" members Brian Rogers, chairman and
chief investment officer of T. Rowe Price Group Inc,
and Susan Byrne, chairman of Westwood Holdings Group Inc
.
But Danoff is clearly enjoying himself as the discussion
gets rolling. The panelists commiserate about how stock picking
is out of favor. Investors have pulled $170 billion out of
actively managed stock funds over the past year. Even Danoff's
Contrafund saw $2.4 billion of outflows during 2011, according
to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
"We are dinosaurs," Danoff says. "The public has almost
given up on stock pickers."
But Danoff clearly hasn't. Earlier in the day, he had
meetings in Chicago with executives at Groupon Inc, the
daily deals website, and McDonald's Corp. Contrafund
held $2.3 billion worth of McDonald's stock at the end of April
and $101 million of Groupon stock, according to the fund's
latest disclosures.
He compares working at Boston-based Fidelity to working at a
busy, big city hospital which has developed a wealth of
institutional knowledge and seasoned specialists from seeing so
many different types of patients.
On any given day, executives from more than a dozen public
companies will visit Fidelity analysts and portfolio managers at
offices in Boston. That's where Danoff, an army of analysts and
other portfolio managers take the temperature of their
investments and prospects.
"I want to be optimistic, but we also have to be realistic,"
Danoff said in his closing comments on the panel.
He then rattled off a number of areas where he thinks U.S.
companies can succeed. He said the United States is the leader
in biotechnology and the country could also see a renaissance in
the chemical industry.
"I think there are opportunities in this country," Danoff
said.
After leaving the Morningstar stage, Danoff found himself
surrounded by conference attendees.
"Do you think Apple is overvalued?" one man asked.
Apple Inc was the Contrafund's largest holding at
the end of April. Danoff's bet on the company was then valued at
$7.7 billion, representing 9.2 percent of the fund's assets.
"It still feels cheap to me," Danoff said. "Do your kids
have an iPhone?"
Danoff himself carries a company-issue BlackBerry and a flip
phone that was in style several years ago.
He patiently fielded several more questions, including one
about Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which represents 3
percent, or about $2.5 billon, of Contrafund's holdings.
"I really like their insurance business. GEICO continues to
take market share," Danoff said. He added how Berkshire shares,
up 13 percent over the past five years, are trading only 20
percent above their book value.