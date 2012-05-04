Fidelity soloist Danoff carries $100 bln weight

* Fund bloat has torpedoed other good managers
* Danoff's 22-year record shows he can handle load -
Fidelity
* Danoff's funds generated $1.6 bln in fees over past 3 yrs
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, May 4 Fidelity Investments' Will Danoff
again is managing over $100 billion in assets by himself,
raising concerns among investors that the manager of the
Contrafund - a staple in millions of U.S. retirement accounts -
may struggle to maintain his stellar performance record.
Running big sums of money alone has tripped up plenty of
portfolio managers. Solo managers torpedoed by burnout, asset
bloat and poor performance include some of Danoff's Fidelity
colleagues like Bob Stansky and Harry Lange and fallen stars
elsewhere like Legg Mason's Bill Miller.
The key question investors are asking is whether the
strategies that led to Danoff's impressive success over the past
22 years will continue to serve him as the fund grows ever
larger. Contrafund has beaten 97 percent of similar funds over
the past decade, according to Morningstar, and doubled the
return of the Standard & Poor's 500.
"I always worry about the size of the fund, as investors did
with Magellan for many years and how we do now with
the Pimco Total Return," said Dave Caruso, founding chairman and
managing director of Coastal Capital Group LLC in Danvers,
Massachusetts.
Still, Danoff remains one of the firm's top picks among
managers who invest in large companies, Caruso said. Danoff can
draw on Fidelity's vast research and trading heft to aid his
investing, Caruso noted. "What it comes down to is that I still
trust his judgment," Caruso said.
Danoff has deftly piloted the fund through both of the past
decade's bear markets. He invested heavily in Apple
well before most investors recognized the once-beleaguered
computer maker was on the way up. Fast-growing restaurant chain
Chipotle Mexican Grill was another early find. And, in
recent years, he avoided some financial sector dead spots like
Bank of America Corp.
A big fund with a solo manager is a red flag for Lawrence
Glazer, managing partner at Boston investment adviser Mayflower
Advisors LLC. Danoff currently oversees $84 billion in assets at
the Contrafund and another $19.8 billion at the
Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund, sometimes called
"Son of Contrafund."
But Glazer, too, is sticking with Danoff for some clients
accounts. "He has proven his ability to manage a very large sum
of money," Glazer said.
NO DOWNSIZING
Glazer said he appreciated that Danoff spreads his bets
across hundreds of stocks. "We look at the risk in the holdings
as much as the total assets," Glazer said. "If he begins to take
big concentrated bets to put the money to work and outperform, I
will get concerned."
Last time Danoff's workload crossed the $100 billion
threshold, Fidelity gave one of Danoff's three funds to another
team to reduce his responsibilities. And Contrafund was closed
to new investors for more than four years from April 2006
through September 2010.
But Fidelity said there are no plans to downsize Danoff's
current duties. That may because in an industry that preaches
diversification, Danoff's role at Fidelity is anything but.
Over the past three years, the two funds managed by the
51-year-old Danoff generated $1.6 billion in management fees for
Fidelity, U.S. regulatory filings show. He managed about one out
every seven dollars in Fidelity's equity division, which had
$635 billion in stock mutual fund assets at the end of 2011.
"Fidelity has a lot riding on that fund as it has become a
staple of 401(k) plans," said Mayflower's Glazer.
Danoff is Fidelity's star manager, but a quiet, unassuming
one. On a recent evening, there was Danoff leaving his office in
downtown Boston walking to nearby South Station to catch a
commuter train. Wearing a beige trench coat, he was carrying
three bags, including one bulging with papers.
He's a work horse who sets the tone for other portfolio
managers at the Boston-based mutual fund giant, said Brian
Hogan, president of Fidelity's equity group.
"I talk to Will virtually every day," Hogan said. "He leads
by example. He's totally engaged. He's at the 125 percent
level."
Caruso, who has met Danoff, said he reminds him of "a really
smart college professor who seems a little disheveled, but has
an amazing recall for the events and company histories that he
has followed for many years."
ASSET CHALLENGE
Morningstar's director of mutual fund research, Russel
Kinnel, said Danoff is managing twice as much money as the
second largest solo stock fund manager, Steven Wymer, who runs
the $44 billion Fidelity Growth Company Fund.
Kinnel came up with a list of 10 managers who managed the
most money by themselves a decade ago.
"Six of the funds ... have gone on a forced diet as they are
smaller today than they were 10 years ago even though the stock
market has gained an annualized 4.5 percent over that time,"
Kinnel said in a recent research note.
At the top of the list is Magellan, whose assets have
declined by about $56 billion over the past 10 years.
Boston hedge fund manager John DeTore, Danoff's next door
neighbor in the suburbs, marvels at his friend's capacity to do
deep research on companies, a skill that fell out of favor after
the peak of the credit crisis forced firms to cut analysts.
"We need more Will Danoffs," DeTore said.