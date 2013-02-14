Fidelity hires former iShares exec in ETF push -report

BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
BOSTON Feb 14 Mutual fund manager Fidelity Investments has hired Greg Friedman, a former top exchange-traded fund executive at BlackRock Inc, the website Ignites reported on Thursday.
The hiring comes as Fidelity prepares to introduce a family of ETFs, hoping to make a splash in the fast-growing segment of the funds business which the Boston firm has largely ignored until now.
Friedman was most recently chief operating officer and head of product development at Russell Investments, which decided to end its ETF program last year. Friedman joined Russell in 2010 after more than a decade with iShares, BlackRock's industry-leading ETF unit.
A Fidelity representative had no immediate comment.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.