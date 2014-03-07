UPDATE 1-Fidelity promotes Prior to head $750 bln fixed-income unit

BOSTON, March 7 Fidelity Investments on Friday
named Nancy Prior as president of its fixed-income unit, with
more than $750 billion in assets, continuing to boost the power
of insiders.
Prior succeeds Charlie Morrison, who was named to run the
family-controlled Boston company's $1.9 trillion asset
management organization last month after Ronald O'Hanley
announced plans to leave.
Like his predecessor, O'Hanley had come to Fidelity from
outside. Analysts who follow the No. 2 U.S. mutual fund company
said that by turning to Morrison, a Fidelity veteran who is 53
years old, to fill the role, it was turning to someone who more
closely reflected the company's culture.
Effective immediately Prior, 47 years old, will take over
Morrison's old job as head of fixed income, including the units
she had overseen as president of money markets and short
duration bonds. She will continue to report to Morrison.
"Fidelity's return to promoting from within signals their
conviction in their strengths and sends a solid message to
internal culture, shareholders and institutional clients," said
James Lowell, who edits a newsletter for Fidelity investors, via
email.
Lowell said one of Prior's tasks will be to improve
marketing for its bond products.
Fidelity reported a 13 percent rise in operating profit to
$2.6 billion in February. But it has struggled to pull in as
much money from investors as rivals like BlackRock Inc
and Vanguard Group that are better known for products like
exchange-traded funds.
Also last month, Fidelity disclosed an expanded corporate
role for Abigail Johnson, the 52-year-old daughter of Chairman
Edward "Ned" Johnson, who is 83. She is now president of FMR
LLC, Fidelity's parent company.