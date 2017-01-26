US-based Fidelity marks down value of India's e-commerce giant Flipkart

MUMBAI Jan 26 U.S.-based mutual fund Fidelity
Rutland Square Trust II has marked down the value of its holding
in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd
by around 36 percent.
Fidelity, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission dated Jan. 24, logged the price of its holding as
$52.13 per share as of Nov. 30, from $81.55 at the end of
August.
That would value Flipkart at $5.58 billion, as per the
available record of outstanding shares, Mint newspaper reported.
Fidelity did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Flipkart declined to comment.
The mark down comes as Flipkart faces increasing competition
from Amazon.com Inc's Amazon India. It follows a string
of similar moves by mutual funds and investors in the last year,
local media have reported.
Flipkart has undergone change in top-level management in
recent months, something widely interpreted as renewed focus on
profit margin over volume growth.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)