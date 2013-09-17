Fidelity adds manager to help Danoff on $23 billion fund

BOSTON, Sept 17 Fidelity Investments' star
stockpicker Will Danoff is getting some help.
Boston-based Fidelity on Tuesday named John Roth as
co-portfolio manager of the $23 billion Fidelity Advisor New
Insights Fund which Danoff has managed since its
inception in 2003.
Danoff "feels it is the right time to bring a co-manager
onto the fund, adding a proven and experienced resource to help
generate new ideas for the fund and monitor existing positions,"
Fidelity said in a statement.
Roth will continue to manage two other funds, Fidelity New
Millennium and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock., the
company said.
Danoff is best known as portfolio manager of Fidelity's $97
billion Contrafund, which he will also continue to
manage.
New Insights has a wide mandate to invest in "companies
whose value FMR (Fidelity) believes is not fully recognized by
the public," including both U.S. and foreign stocks, according
to a company fact sheet.