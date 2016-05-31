UPDATE 1-Fidelity Contrafund cuts Chipotle stake by 21 percent

(Adds details on Contrafund's Pinterest stake and other pre-IPO
positions)
BOSTON May 31 The Fidelity Contrafund
cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 21
percent in April as the burrito chain continued to deal with
fallout from last year's E.coli outbreak.
Contrafund, the largest mutual fund investor in Chipotle,
reported owning 1.37 million shares at the end of April,
compared with 1.74 million a month earlier, according to the
fund's latest holdings disclosure, posted on May 29.
Chipotle shares have fallen 39 percent since the end of
September. The stock was last down 0.84 percent at $441.69 in
late Tuesday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
The $107 billion Contrafund, which is run by portfolio
manager Will Danoff, also has become a major stake holder in
tech start-up companies before they are publicly traded. Those
holdings include richly valued pre-IPO companies Uber
Technologies Inc and Pinterest Inc.
The value of Contrafund's stake in Pinterest Series E shares
rose 14 percent to $472.73 million in April, according to the
fund's latest holdings disclosure. That stake is bigger than
Contrafund's $456 million investment in General Electric Co
and $437 million position in Coca-Cola Co.
Also last month, Fidelity marked up its stake in cloud
communications software company Twilio by 10 percent. Twilio
filed for an IPO last week.
Fidelity also gave genetics testing company 23andMe a 10
percent boost in valuation. Storage company Nutanix, which filed
for an IPO in December but delayed its public debut due to rocky
market conditions, got a 9 percent boost.
Fidelity marked down its stake in The Honest Co, a consumer
goods company founded by actress Jessica Alba, by about 13
percent.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin and Heather Somerville; Editing by
W Simon and Meredith Mazzilli)