版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 14日 星期三 02:57 BJT

FACTBOX-Holdings of Magellan fund and those of new manager

 BOSTON, Sept 13 In announcing on Tuesday that
Jeff Feingold will take over the $17 billion Magellan Fund,
Fidelity Investments is turning to a manager already running
the $1 billion Trend Fund. The following table shows the top
positions of the two funds as of the end of July:
 MAGELLAN
 Company                           Percentage of net assets
 Apple Inc (AAPL.O)                                     4.4
 Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N)                      3.3
 Corning Inc (GLW.N)                                    3.2
 Goldcorp Inc (G.TO)                                    2.5
 Google Inc (GOOG.O)                                    2.2
 Percent invested in U.S. stocks: 77 percent
 TREND FUND
 Company                           Percentage of net assets
 Apple Inc (AAPL.O)                                     7.4
 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)                               4.5
 Google Inc (GOOG.O)                                    3.8
 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O)                                2.5
 Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH.O)                2.1
 Percent invested in U.S. stocks: 90 percent
 Source: Fidelity filings
 (Reporting by Ross Kerber and Aaron Pressman; Editing by
Richard Chang)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐