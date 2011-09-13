FACTBOX-Holdings of Magellan fund and those of new manager

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
BOSTON, Sept 13 In announcing on Tuesday that Jeff Feingold will take over the $17 billion Magellan Fund, Fidelity Investments is turning to a manager already running the $1 billion Trend Fund. The following table shows the top positions of the two funds as of the end of July:
MAGELLAN
Company Percentage of net assets
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) 4.4
Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) 3.3
Corning Inc (GLW.N) 3.2
Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) 2.5
Google Inc (GOOG.O) 2.2
Percent invested in U.S. stocks: 77 percent
TREND FUND
Company Percentage of net assets
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) 7.4
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) 4.5
Google Inc (GOOG.O) 3.8
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) 2.5
Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH.O) 2.1
Percent invested in U.S. stocks: 90 percent
Source: Fidelity filings
(Reporting by Ross Kerber and Aaron Pressman; Editing by Richard Chang)
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on budget proposals in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-FX WEEKAHEAD FX