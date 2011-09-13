FACTBOX-Holdings of Magellan fund and those of new manager

BOSTON, Sept 13 In announcing on Tuesday that Jeff Feingold will take over the $17 billion Magellan Fund, Fidelity Investments is turning to a manager already running the $1 billion Trend Fund. The following table shows the top positions of the two funds as of the end of July:

MAGELLAN

Company Percentage of net assets

Apple Inc ( AAPL.O ) 4.4

Occidental Petroleum Corp ( OXY.N ) 3.3

Corning Inc ( GLW.N ) 3.2

Goldcorp Inc ( G.TO ) 2.5

Google Inc ( GOOG.O ) 2.2

Percent invested in U.S. stocks: 77 percent

TREND FUND

Company Percentage of net assets

Apple Inc ( AAPL.O ) 7.4

Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM.N ) 4.5

Google Inc ( GOOG.O ) 3.8

Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN.O ) 2.5

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( CTSH.O ) 2.1

Percent invested in U.S. stocks: 90 percent

Source: Fidelity filings

(Reporting by Ross Kerber and Aaron Pressman; Editing by Richard Chang)