CORRECTED-Fidelity says conducting review of India fund business

MUMBAI Jan 30 Fidelity Worldwide Investment said on Monday the company was conducting a "strategic review" of its asset management business in India.

"The review is underway and it is too preliminary to discuss any outcome," the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Fidelity is in talks to sell its India mutual fund business and is seeking a valuation of $202 million for the unit, a report on the Economic Times website said, citing a person with direct knowledge of the development.

Fidelity is seeking a valuation of 10 billion rupees ($202 million) for the asset management arm, the report said, adding the assets may attract interest from a large number of fund houses including Goldman Sachs Asset Management Company.