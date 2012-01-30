CORRECTED-Fidelity says conducting review of India fund business

MUMBAI Jan 30 Fidelity Worldwide
Investment said on Monday the company was conducting a
"strategic review" of its asset management business in India.
"The review is underway and it is too preliminary to discuss
any outcome," the company said in an emailed statement to
Reuters.
Fidelity is in talks to sell its India mutual fund business
and is seeking a valuation of $202 million for the unit, a
report on the Economic Times website said, citing a person with
direct knowledge of the development.
Fidelity is seeking a valuation of 10 billion rupees ($202
million) for the asset management arm, the report said, adding
the assets may attract interest from a large number of fund
houses including Goldman Sachs Asset Management Company.