UPDATE 2-Fidelity Investments profit dips as it battles tough competition

By Ross Kerber and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Feb 18 Fidelity Investments on Thursday
said it took in a record amount of revenue but posted a lower
profit in 2015 as the mutual fund company spent more on staffing
and technology to battle tough competition from larger rivals.
Closely-held Fidelity, known for managing millions of
retirement and college savings plans, said operating income fell
6 percent to $3.2 billion in 2015.
At the same time revenue climbed 6 percent to $15.9 billion.
Company expenses totaled $12.7 billion, 10 percent more than in
2014 because of the cost of employees and computer systems,
according to an annual report emailed by a spokesman.
Fidelity, which has been losing ground to rivals like
Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc, said total assets
under management grew 1 percent to $2.04 trillion in 2015.
Founded and still run by the family of Chief Executive
Officer Abigail Johnson, Fidelity has long been known for its
star stockpickers like Will Danoff, manager of the $103 billion
Fidelity Contrafund.
But last year investors took $18.8 billion out of Fidelity's
actively-managed stock portfolios, reflecting a growing taste
for less-expensive index funds.
In the report Charles Morrison, president of Fidelity's
asset management unit, wrote that despite the active stock
funds' strong performance, "sometimes perception can overshadow
reality." Fidelity is using advertising and client events to
renew investors' faith in active management, he said.
Bond products had inflows of $11.7 billion, Fidelity said.
Across all products it administers, Fidelity said net deposits
of investor cash totaled $190.8 billion. That was down slightly
from $210.3 billion in 2014, though that year's figure was
boosted by an administrative change.
James Lowell, who edits a newsletter for Fidelity investors,
said the results showed how Fidelity has more flexibility to
invest in itself, even at the expense of profits, compared with
publicly-traded competitors.
"The worse the times are for others, the better for
Fidelity," he said.
In a letter to the company's shareholders, Johnson said
customers sought its assistance as never before during the year
because of volatile markets.
It handled the increased activity with no disruptions in
service, the CEO said, calling this "a testament to the
investments we have made in systems and technology."
Total company-wide employment rose to 45,000 people
currently from 42,000 a year ago, said Fidelity spokesman
Vincent Loporchio.
