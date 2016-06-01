New York regulator says Anbang pulls Fidelity merger

BRIEF-Aercap leased, purchased and sold 458 aircraft in 2016
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 31 China's Anbang Insurance Group has withdrawn its application for the planned acquisition of Fidelity & Guaranty Life after failing to provide information requested for processing the deal, the New York regulator said on Tuesday.
Privately-owned Anbang had agreed to buy U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity in November last year for $1.57 billion.
A separate source told Reuters that New York regulators had sought more detailed information about Anbang's funding and shareholder structure. Anbang could not be reached for comment immediately. (Reporting by Sazanne Barlyn in WASHINGTON; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says in 2017, capstone expects to produce 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its Pinto Valley, Cozamin And Minto mines
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio