China's Anbang plans fresh buyout bid for U.S. insurer Fidelity -SCMP

HONG KONG, June 3 China's Anbang Insurance Group
Co Ltd will try for a second time to buy U.S. life
insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life after the Chinese firm
put on hold its acquisition plan earlier this week, the South
China Morning Post reported on Friday.
Anbang withdrew its application to buy Fidelity & Guaranty
Life after failing to provide information requested for
processing the deal, New York state's financial services
regulator said on Tuesday.
The Chinese group will be able to resubmit its application
if it provides the necessary information, the regulator said.
Anbang will try a second time with a "refiled acquisition
application" to the New York regulator, the newspaper reported,
citing a person with knowledge of the plan.
"Anbang will continue to work with Fidelity & Guaranty Life
to complete the deal," the newspaper quoted the person as
saying, without elaborating.
Anbang did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
Privately owned Anbang agreed in November to buy the
annuities and life insurer for $1.57 billion.
Fidelity said in a statement earlier this week that Anbang
was working with the regulator to secure approval for the
acquisition, and that Anbang expects to refile an application in
the near future.
