UPDATE 4-Fidelity replaces Lange at Magellan Fund

* Harry Lange headed Magellan since 2005

* Underperformance drew criticism at onetime flagship

* Jeffrey Feingold named new manager (Adds Fidelity comment, detail on Feingold)

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Sept 13 Fidelity Investments replaced Harry Lange on Tuesday as portfolio manager of its famed Magellan Fund after years of underperformance at the one-time flagship.

Lange, 59, becomes the latest in a long line of Fidelity managers who failed to repeat the success of Peter Lynch, the star stock picker who became a household name before retiring in 1990.