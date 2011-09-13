UPDATE 4-Fidelity replaces Lange at Magellan Fund

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
* Harry Lange headed Magellan since 2005
* Underperformance drew criticism at onetime flagship
* Jeffrey Feingold named new manager (Adds Fidelity comment, detail on Feingold)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Sept 13 Fidelity Investments replaced Harry Lange on Tuesday as portfolio manager of its famed Magellan Fund after years of underperformance at the one-time flagship.
Lange, 59, becomes the latest in a long line of Fidelity managers who failed to repeat the success of Peter Lynch, the star stock picker who became a household name before retiring in 1990.
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
