版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三 03:17 BJT

New Issue-Fidelity National Financial sells $400 mln notes

Aug 21 Fidelity National Financial Inc 
on Tuesday sold $400 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole active
bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: FIDELITY

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    09/01/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.513   FIRST PAY   03/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 5.564 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/28/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 375 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

