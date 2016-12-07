UPDATE 1-FIS to sell public sector, education unit to Vista Equity for $850 mln

(Adds details)
Dec 7 Software maker Fidelity National
Information Services Inc (FIS) is to sell its SunGard
Public Sector and Education unit to Vista Equity Partners for
$850 million to focus on making software for the financial
industry.
Reuters had reported in March that FIS was looking for
buyers for the unit, which makes software used to help
municipalities communicate and plan meetings with residents as
well as to manage prisons and for public safety.
FIS said on Wednesday that it expects the sale to generate
net proceeds of about $500 million, which would be used to
reduce debt.
The sale shows the Jacksonville, Florida-based company's aim
to focus on its core competence of making software used for
retail and enterprise banking, payments as well as in the
capital markets, wealth management and insurance industries.
The SunGard Public Sector business will become a new
independent company under the ownership of Vista, while the
SunGard Education business will become part of Vista-owned
PowerSchool, FIS said.
FIS is being advised by Barclays and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)