Fidelity National Information's shares could climb 25% in 12 months-Barron's

Aug 7 Fidelity National Information Services Inc's stock could climb up to 25 percent in the coming year as the U.S. financial services technology company grows its business and pays down debt, the weekly business newspaper Barron's reported.

The business has grown following the Jacksonville, Florida-based company's $5.1 billion acquisition of competitor SunGuard last year but labored under an increased debt burden, the business weekly said.

The newspaper said if Fidelity National followed through with its trend of debt repayment, it could shed $1.2 billion of its $11 billion plus debt load by the end of 2017 and lift shares.

Fidelity National had a market capitalization of $25.9 billion as of the end of trading on Friday.

Founded in 1968 as Systematics, Fidelity National provides financial technology services to facilitate payment processing and banking solutions. The company has more than 20,000 clients over 130 countries in a range of industries including banks, asset managers, traders, custodians, treasurers, third-party administrators and clearing agents according to its website. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)