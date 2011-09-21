New Fidelity retirement assets grow, but more slowly

* Fidelity largest provider of defined-contribution plans

* Added $17 bln in first half 2011, vs $22 bln year-ago

BOSTON, Sept 21 Fidelity Investments said on Wednesday it added new defined-contribution retirement plans with total assets of $17 billion in the first half of 2011, boosting its position as the industry's largest plan provider.

The figure was lower than in the first six months of 2010, when family-controlled Fidelity said it received new commitments of $22 billion to administer in so-called "defined-contribution" plan assets such as 401(k)s and 403(b)s, representing 400,000 plan participants. Plans added in the first half of 2011 included about 315,000 participants, Fidelity said.

In an interview Fidelity Executive Vice President Steve Patterson said the difference was an unusual trend last year in which many more companies bid out their retirement plan service contracts following mergers or acquisitions.

Patterson also said Fidelity is now winning about two-thirds of the business for which it competes, compared with about half the time a year ago.

Companies that assigned plans to Fidelity in the first half of the year include Janus Capital Group(JNS.N) and the law firm Wiley Rein LLP, he said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Gunna Dickson)