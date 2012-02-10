Fidelity backs Glencore Xstrata deal, wants better terms

LONDON Feb 10 Fidelity Worldwide Investment, a leading shareholder in both mining company Xstrata and Glencore has said it supports the proposed merger between the two "in principle" but wants improved terms.

"We are supporters of the deal in principle but we think the terms need to be revisited," said a source at the investment manager who said it holds a 2.3 percent stake in Glencore and 1.5 percent in Xstrata.

Glencore's proposed $41 billion takover bid for the mining group has met stiff opposition from some Xstrata investors seeking a better premium from Glencore.