2014年 10月 28日

Fidelity to provide retirement services to American Airlines

Oct 27 Fidelity Investments said it would provide 401(k) retirement services to employees of American Airlines Group Inc, beginning mid-2015.

The five-year agreement will service about 120,000 employees, Fidelity said. (bit.ly/12SoroM)

The mutual fund company has provided retirement services since 1993 to US Airways, which merged with American Airlines in December 2013. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
