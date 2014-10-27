Fidelity to provide retirement services to American Airlines

Oct 27 Fidelity Investments said it would provide 401(k) retirement services to employees of American Airlines Group Inc, beginning mid-2015.

The five-year agreement will service about 120,000 employees, Fidelity said. (bit.ly/12SoroM)

The mutual fund company has provided retirement services since 1993 to US Airways, which merged with American Airlines in December 2013. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)