Fidelity to provide retirement services to American Airlines

RPT-South Africa's Sibanye declares war on illegal gold miners
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
Oct 27 Fidelity Investments said it would provide 401(k) retirement services to employees of American Airlines Group Inc, beginning mid-2015.
The five-year agreement will service about 120,000 employees, Fidelity said. (bit.ly/12SoroM)
The mutual fund company has provided retirement services since 1993 to US Airways, which merged with American Airlines in December 2013. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
April 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces takeover offer for units it does not already own in Generation Healthcare REIT