UPDATE 1-Fidelity National's Q3 profit misses Street

(Follows alerts)
* Q3 EPS $0.33 vs est $0.38
* Q3 rev $1.24 bln vs est $1.34 bln
Oct 19 Fidelity National Financial Inc ,
the No. 1 U.S. property title insurer, posted a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned lower
premiums.
Third-quarter net income fell to $74.3 million, or 33 cents
a share, from $83.2 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell to $1.24 billion from $1.37 billion a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 38 cents a
share on revenue of $1.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total title premiums fell more than 11 percent to $800
million.
The title insurer expects the decreasing mortgage rates to
boost order volumes in the fourth quarter.
Mortgage rates are touching near-historical lows as the
Federal Reserve pushes down long-term interest rates to
stimulate the weak U.S. economy.
Fidelity National shares closed at $15.51 on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)