UPDATE 1-Fidelity National to sell majority stake in personal lines business

* To sell interest to WT Holdings for $119 mln

* Sale to result in $15 million pre-tax loss

* Deal expected to close in late Q1, early Q2 2012

Dec 27 Fidelity National Financial Inc , the No. 1 U.S. property title insurer, said it will sell an 85 percent interest in its personal lines business to WT Holdings for about $119 million.

Under terms of the agreement, WT holdings will acquire Fidelity National Insurance Co., Fidelity National Property and Casualty Insurance Co and FNIS Insurance Services.

Fidelity will retain a 15 percent minority ownership in the personal lines business.

"The personal lines business carries higher earnings volatility than we are comfortable maintaining," Fidelity's Chairman William Foley said in a statement.

The sale, expected to close during late first quarter or in early second quarter of 2012, will result in a $15 million pre-tax loss for Fidelity, the title insurer said in a statement.

Title insurance guarantees that property owners have title to property and can legally transfer that title.

Fidelity National shares closed at $16.34 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.