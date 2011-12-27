UPDATE 1-Fidelity National to sell majority stake in personal lines business

UPDATE 1-Puma kicks off 2017 with upbeat outlook after winning run
* Forecast for high single digit sales growth in 2017 (Adds details, background)
* To sell interest to WT Holdings for $119 mln
* Sale to result in $15 million pre-tax loss
* Deal expected to close in late Q1, early Q2 2012
Dec 27 Fidelity National Financial Inc , the No. 1 U.S. property title insurer, said it will sell an 85 percent interest in its personal lines business to WT Holdings for about $119 million.
Under terms of the agreement, WT holdings will acquire Fidelity National Insurance Co., Fidelity National Property and Casualty Insurance Co and FNIS Insurance Services.
Fidelity will retain a 15 percent minority ownership in the personal lines business.
"The personal lines business carries higher earnings volatility than we are comfortable maintaining," Fidelity's Chairman William Foley said in a statement.
The sale, expected to close during late first quarter or in early second quarter of 2012, will result in a $15 million pre-tax loss for Fidelity, the title insurer said in a statement.
Title insurance guarantees that property owners have title to property and can legally transfer that title.
Fidelity National shares closed at $16.34 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
