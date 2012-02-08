UPDATE 1-Fidelity National posts higher Q4 profit

* Q4 EPS $0.78 vs $0.58 last year

Feb 8 Fidelity National Financial posted a higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by a gain from the sale of its flood insurance business.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $172.7 million, or 78 cents per share, from $130.8 million, or 58 cents per share, a year ago.

The No.1 U.S. property title insurer generated a gain of 43 cents per share in the quarter from the sale of its flood insurance business.

The company saw a 17 percent decline in total revenue for the quarter at $1.27 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 72 cents per share on revenue of $1.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier this week, Fidelity agreed to buy O'Charley's Inc in an all-cash deal that values the casual dining chain at $221 million as it looks to move outside its core title insurance business.

Total title premiums for the quarter fell 19 percent to $873 million.

Title insurance guarantees that property owners have title to property and can legally transfer that title. Many lenders require that buyers have the insurance before extending loans.

Fidelity National shares closed at $18.10 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.