UPDATE 1-Fidelity National 1st-qtr profit tops Street

April 25 Fidelity National Financial Inc
, the No. 1 U.S. property title insurer, posted a higher
first-quarter profit that beat analysts estimates, helped by
higher premiums, and said title claims paid are expected to
decline this year.
January-March net income rose to $74.4 million, or 33 cents
per share, from $42.5 million, or 19 cents per share, a year
ago.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $1.19 billion in the quarter.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 26 cents per
share on revenue of $1.17 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total title premiums rose 3 percent to $767.9 million.
Title insurance guarantees that property owners have title
to property and can legally transfer the title. Many lenders
require that buyers have the insurance before extending loans.
Fidelity National shares, which touched an almost three-year
high earlier today, closed at $19.19 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.