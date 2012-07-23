版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 04:12 BJT

Title insurer Fidelity National's 2nd-qtr profit rises

July 23 Title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as it earned higher premiums and recorded gains from acquisitions in its restaurant unit.

Net income for the second-quarter rose to $147 million, or 65 cents per share, from $80 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.74 billion in the quarter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐