Title insurer Fidelity National's 2nd-qtr profit rises

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings files for potential stock shelf
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
July 23 Title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as it earned higher premiums and recorded gains from acquisitions in its restaurant unit.
Net income for the second-quarter rose to $147 million, or 65 cents per share, from $80 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.74 billion in the quarter.
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage: