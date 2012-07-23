CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Title insurer Fidelity National's profit beats Street

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity files for potential mixed shelf
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m5bfcM) Further company coverage:
(Corrects first bullet point, paragraph 6 to clarify analysts estimated EPS of $0.47, not $0.48)
* Q2 EPS $0.65 vs est $0.47
* Q2 rev $1.74 bln vs $1.52 bln
* Total tile premiums earned in Q2 rises 12 pct
July 23 Fidelity National Financial Inc posted quarterly results above analysts estimates as it earned higher title premiums.
The No. 1 U.S. property title insurer said it will start fully reporting results of its restaurant operations as a distinct segment from the third quarter.
Fidelity has been making moves outside its core title insurance business and sees its restaurant holdings portfolio -- American Blue Ribbon Holdings -- growing into a larger operating unit.
The company's net income rose to $147 million, or 65 cents per share, from $80 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue for the quarter rose 41 percent to $1.74 billion.
Analysts on an average expected the company to earn 47 cents per share on revenue of $1.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total title premiums earned in the quarter rose 12 percent to $946 million.
Shares of the company closed at $18.69 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc says on March 3, 2017, co and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a purchase agreement
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.