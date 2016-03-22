Fiera Capital, Aquila Infrastructure form C$500 mln investment JV

March 22 Asset manager Fiera Capital Corp
and Aquila Infrastructure Management Inc have formed a
joint venture with an initial capital of about C$500 million
($382 million) to invest in infrastructure projects.
The alternative investment joint venture, Fiera
Infrastructure Inc, will increase Fiera Capital's infrastructure
asset portfolio to C$1.2 billion, the company said on Tuesday.
Infrastructure spending in Canada will be the focus of the
new Liberal government's first federal budget, to be announced
later on Tuesday, as it looks to stimulate hiring and growth
after a sharp drop in oil prices battered the economy.
($1 = C$1.31)
