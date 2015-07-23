Visa joins Coke in call for independent body to reform FIFA

| NEW YORK, July 23
FIFA sponsor Coca-Cola Co on Thursday in calling for an
independent commission to reform the way that soccer's governing
body is run.
The credit card company's chief executive said on its
quarterly earnings call that FIFA's responses to corruption
allegations were "wholly inadequate" and showed a lack of
awareness of the need for change.
"We view the stewardship of our company, our brand and our
clients with the utmost importance and try to hold ourselves to
the highest standards," CEO Charlie Scharf said on the call. "We
seek to partner with those who think and act like us. I don't
believe that FIFA is living up to these standards."
FIFA has been the subject of a series of allegations in the
media and in books for many years. That came to a head in May
when U.S. prosecutors indicted nine soccer officials, most of
whom had FIFA positions, and five marketing and broadcasting
company executives for a range of bribery-related offenses,
including fraud, money laundering and racketeering.
Last week, two other sponsors, Coke and McDonald's Corp
, ratcheted up pressure on FIFA and made clear that they
wanted change. A Coke spokeswoman said the soda maker had
written to FIFA and asked it to support an independent
commission for reforms.
Visa reiterated that call: "First, an independent,
third-party commission led by one or more impartial leaders is
critical to formulate reforms," Scharf said. "Second, we believe
no meaningful reform can be made under FIFA's existing
leadership."
