REFILE-MOVES-Todd Owens replaces Leonard Tannenbaum as Fifth Street Finance CEO

(Corrects headline to add full company name)

Jan 22 Fifth Street Finance Corp promoted President Todd Owens to chief executive following the resignation of Leonard Tannenbaum.

Tannenbaum had been the CEO for the past six and a half years, the company said.

Owens joined Fifth Street in September 2014.

The company, which provides financial services to small and mid-sized companies, said it also appointed Chief Investment Officer Ivelin Dimitrov as president. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)