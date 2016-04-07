CORRECTED-Fifth Street unit FSFR sees shareholders rejecting Ironsides' proposal

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show FSAM plans to nominate August,
not FSFR; FSFR shareholder vote not yet final, instead of
Ironsides slate rejected)
April 7 Investment manager Fifth Street Senior
Floating Rate Corp (FSFR) said it expected that its
shareholders had voted against ending an investment advisory
agreement on Thursday, spurning a proposal made by activist
investor Ironsides Partners LLC.
Preliminary results of FSFR's annual meeting vote are
expected to be released in the next few days. Ironsides has
nominated two directors for FSFR's board, including Ironsides'
founder, Robert Knapp. FSAM, the parent company of
FSFR's external manager, said it intended to appoint Nathaniel
August to its board.
Ironsides, which owns 6.4 percent of FSFR's outstanding
shares, proposed several changes to the company's board in
March, including ending the advisory agreement with external
manager Fifth Street Management LLC, selling FSFR and nominating
the two directors. FSFR lends to small and mid-sized companies.
"We believe once all ballots are counted results will show
that unaffiliated stockholders by a substantial margin supported
our efforts for changes to the Board at FSFR," Knapp said in a
press release on Thursday.
At the time, Ironsides criticized FSFR's poor performance
and the "unjustified" management fees it paid.
Shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services
had also recommended the termination of the agreement with Fifth
Street Management.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru,
additional reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)