CORRECTED-Fifth Street unit FSFR sees shareholders rejecting Ironsides' proposal

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show FSAM plans to nominate August, not FSFR; FSFR shareholder vote not yet final, instead of Ironsides slate rejected)

April 7 Investment manager Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp (FSFR) said it expected that its shareholders had voted against ending an investment advisory agreement on Thursday, spurning a proposal made by activist investor Ironsides Partners LLC.

Preliminary results of FSFR's annual meeting vote are expected to be released in the next few days. Ironsides has nominated two directors for FSFR's board, including Ironsides' founder, Robert Knapp. FSAM, the parent company of FSFR's external manager, said it intended to appoint Nathaniel August to its board.

Ironsides, which owns 6.4 percent of FSFR's outstanding shares, proposed several changes to the company's board in March, including ending the advisory agreement with external manager Fifth Street Management LLC, selling FSFR and nominating the two directors. FSFR lends to small and mid-sized companies.

"We believe once all ballots are counted results will show that unaffiliated stockholders by a substantial margin supported our efforts for changes to the Board at FSFR," Knapp said in a press release on Thursday.

At the time, Ironsides criticized FSFR's poor performance and the "unjustified" management fees it paid.

Shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services had also recommended the termination of the agreement with Fifth Street Management. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)