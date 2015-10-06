UPDATE 2-Fifth Third in $85 mln mortgage fraud settlement

(Adds Fifth Third comment, closing stock price)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Oct 6 Fifth Third Bancorp
will pay more than $84.9 million to resolve U.S. civil fraud
charges that it failed to disclose material defects in more than
1,400 mortgage loans in a timely manner after certifying that
they qualified for federal insurance.
The settlement was announced on Tuesday by U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara in Manhattan.
Fifth Third admitted and accepted responsibility for taking
too long to tell the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban
Development about the defects, which made loans ineligible for
Federal Housing Administration insurance, after discovering them
in post-closing reviews from 2003 to 2013.
The $84.9 million covers losses on 519 defaulted loans for
which HUD paid insurance claims.
Fifth Third will also indemnify HUD for losses on more than
900 other loans that have yet to default and pay HUD $2.04
million under another indemnification agreement.
"We are pleased to have concluded this agreement with the
government, covering loans dating to the financial crisis,"
Fifth Third said in a statement. "We are excited about the
future of our mortgage business."
The bank's share price closed down 18 cents at $18.95.
Fifth Third joined JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of
America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG
and other lenders in resolving U.S. claims, often
raised by Bharara's office, over home loan defects. Wells Fargo
& Co is defending one such lawsuit by Bharara.
The Fifth Third settlement resolved claims under the federal
False Claims Act and Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery,
and Enforcement Act.
Bharara said Fifth Third voluntarily disclosed its defective
loans in 2012 and 2014, reformed its business practices and
fired the employees responsible.
"When banks discover that some of (their) loans are lemons
and that their promises of quality were false, as Fifth Third
Bank did, they must come forward and report it promptly, so that
taxpayers don't get stuck with the bill," Bharara said.
U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts in Manhattan approved the
settlement on Monday.
False Claims Act cases let whistleblowers pursue claims on
behalf of the government and share in recoveries.
The Fifth Third lawsuit was filed in 2011. Two
whistleblowers, John Ferguson and George Mann, will receive
$6.37 million, court papers show.
Fifth Third ended June with $141.7 billion of assets and
1,299 branches. On Sept. 28, U.S. authorities said Fifth Third
would pay $21.5 million to settle separate civil charges over
discrimination in auto loans and excess fees on credit cards.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Cynthia
Osterman and Tom Brown)