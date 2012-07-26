Fifth & Pacific loss narrows, kate spade sales up

July 26 Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc reported
a narrower quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by sales of its
upscale kate spade brand.
Still, the company, which during the quarter changed its
name from Liz Claiborne, said total sales from continuing
operations fell 6.5 percent to $337 million, dragged down by
declines in its Juicy Couture brand.
The clothier and retailer reported a second-quarter net loss
of $52.1 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with a
year-earlier loss of $89.9 million, or 95 cents a share.
Excluding one-time items, Fifth & Pacific had a loss from
continuing operations of 9 cents per share, compared with
analyst expectations for a loss of 12 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.