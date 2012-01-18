版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fifth Street Finance Q1 outlook

Jan 18 Fifth Street Finance Corp : * Says anticipate net investment income per share in $0.28 to $0.30 range for quarter ended December 31

