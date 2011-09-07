UPDATE 1-Fifth Street Finance names new CFO

(Follows alerts)

* Alexander Frank named CFO

* Frank replaces William Craig, who has left the company

Sept 7 Business development company Fifth Street Finance Corp named Alexander Frank its chief financial officer succeeding William Craig, who left the company on Sept 1.

Frank will take over from Sept 19 and until then Executive Director Steven Noreika will be the interim CFO, the company said in a regulatory filing .

Frank recently was managing director and CFO of Chilton Investment Company, an investment management firm.

Shares of the White Plains, New York-based company closed up 4 percent at $9.66 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)