MOVES-Fifth Street Management LLC names Goldman exec co-president

BRIEF-Imaflex qtrly basic and diluted EPS $0.003
* Imaflex announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016
Sept 8 Alternative asset manager Fifth Street Management LLC named Todd Owens, a 24-year Goldman Sachs veteran, as co-president and a member of the management committee.
Owen played a key role in taking Fifth Street's first business development company public in 2008 and has been an advisor since, the company said.
Owen, who will take charge effective Sept. 29, will be responsible for evaluating and executing strategic initiatives, managing capital-raising efforts and investor relations among others.
Fifth Street Asset Management Inc, the company's parent, earlier on Monday filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of its Class A common stock.
* Imaflex announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported a 29.7 percent rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.
* Libbey Inc- expects Q1 of 2017 net loss in range of $6 million to $8 million, compared to net income of $0.7 million in prior year Q1