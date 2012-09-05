Lawsuit over Fifth Third retirement plan revived

Sept 5 A federal appeals court has revived claims by employees of Fifth Third Bancorp that the Midwest regional bank breached its duties by putting company stock in their retirement plan ahead of the housing downturn.

Reversing a lower court ruling, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Wednesday said employees may pursue a lawsuit claiming that Fifth Third by July 2007 should have realized that including the stock in a profit-sharing plan was "clearly imprudent."

The plaintiffs said the plan lost tens of millions of dollars as a result of Fifth Third having moved away from its "historically conservative lending practices," and having undertaken a "radical shift" toward risky subprime lending despite knowing of stresses in that market.

A Fifth Third spokeswoman declined to comment. The bank is based in Cincinnati.

Fifth Third shares had closed at $39.55 on July 19, 2007, the start of the class period for plaintiffs in the lawsuit, but tumbled as low as $1.01 by February 2009.

The shares rose 3 cents to $15.08 in morning trading on Nasdaq.

The case is Dudenhoefer et al v. Fifth Third Bancorp et al, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-3012.