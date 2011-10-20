UPDATE 2-Fifth Third reports higher quarterly net income

* EPS of 40 cents vs. 22 cents a year ago
* Loan loss provision drops 81 percent
* Expenses decline 3 percent
(Adds comparison with estimates,details on loan loss
provision, net interest income and expenses)
Oct 20 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) reported
higher-than-expected quarterly net income on Thursday as the
Midwestern regional bank set aside less money for soured loans
and its expenses declined.
The Cincinnati-based bank reported third-quarter net income
of $373 million, or 40 cents per share, up from $175 million,
or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 33 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Like many of its competitors, Fifth Third's lending income
declined during the quarter. But the bank recorded a lower
provision for loan losses and trimmed expenses to maintain
profitability.
Net interest income shrank 2 percent to $902 million from
$916 million.
But the provision for loan losses declined 81 percent to
$87 million from $457 million a year earlier.
Total noninterest expenses shrank 3 percent to $946 million
from $979 million a year ago.
Fifth Third shares closed down 4.9 percent at $10.66 on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)