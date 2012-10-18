Fifth Third quarterly profit falls on charges

Oct 18 Fifth Third Bancorp's third-quarter profit fell as the U.S. regional bank set aside more money to cover possible mortgage repurchase requests and paid debt extinguishment costs related to its August redemption of trust preferred securities.

Third-quarter net income available to common shareholders was $354 million, or 38 cents per share, down 5 percent from $373 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Fifth Third said after-tax results include $16 million in charges related to an increase in mortgage representation and warranty reserve and a $17 million debt extinguishment charge.