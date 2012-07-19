UPDATE 1-Fifth Third profit rises on better credit quality

* Q2 EPS $0.40 vs $0.35 year ago
* Q2 net interest income up 3 pct
* Provision for loan losses down 37 pct
* Total average loans up 6 pct
July 19 Fifth Third Bancorp reported
higher quarterly net income as the Midwestern U.S. regional bank
set aside less money for soured loans and its loan portfolio
continued to grow.
The bank's second-quarter results were helped by a $56
million pretax gain on the valuation of warrants it holds in
Vantiv Inc, a credit card payment processor it jointly
owns with buyout firm Advent International.
The Cincinnati, Ohio-based lender also got a boost in fee
income as borrowers refinanced home loans to take advantage of
low interest rates.
Mortgage-lending has been weak for many banks since the
housing crisis and ensuing rash of foreclosures.
"Mortgage results remained strong. Our capabilities and
strength of market position has enabled us to capture
significant business as we assist our customers in taking
advantage of historically low interest rates," Chief Executive
Kevin Kabat said.
Mortgage banking revenue for the second quarter increased 13
percent to $183 million from a year earlier.
Net income rose to $376 million, or 40 cents per share, for
the second quarter from $328 million, or 35 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts on average expected the bank to earn 35 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net interest income - the difference between what the bank
earned on loans and paid out on deposits - rose 3 percent to
$899 million.
Credit metrics stayed strong, with provisions for loan and
lease losses falling 37 percent to $71 million while total
average loans increased 6 percent to $82.58 billion.
Fifth Third shares, which have gained about 5 percent since
the beginning of the year, closed at $13.77 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.