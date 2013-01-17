Fifth Third Bancorp profit rises on Vantiv sale gain

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank Fifth Third Bancorp posted a higher quarterly profit on a gain from the sale of its shares in payment processor Vantiv Inc.
Net income available to common shareholders rose to $390 million, or 43 cents per share, for the fourth quarter from $305 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
The bank realized a pretax gain of $157 million in the quarter from the sale of its shares in Vantiv.
Vantiv, which went public in March last year, is owned by the bank and private equity firm Advent International.
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.