Fifth Third settles US charges over auto loans, credit cards

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 28 Fifth Third Bancorp has reached settlements totaling $21.5 million to resolve U.S. charges that it discriminated against black and Hispanic borrowers in an auto lending business, and engaged in deceptive credit card practices, authorities announced on Monday.
The Cincinnati-based lender reached an $18 million settlement with the Department of Justice and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in the auto lending matter.
It also reached a separate $3.5 million settlement with the CFPB, including a $500,000 civil penalty, in the credit card matter.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.